Chuck Rosenberg: Willis should ‘consider removing herself’ from Georgia election interference case

Chuck Rosenberg and Andrea Mitchell discuss the pre-trial hearing about the relationship between Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis and prosecutor Nathan Wade. “Prosecutors have a higher obligation. It's not personal, it's not egotistical, it's not about you. It's about the office and the pursuit of justice,” Rosenberg says. “It might be appropriate for Ms. Willis to consider removing herself from this case now and turning the reins over to a senior official in the district attorney's office, and let him or her handle it, because this is getting ugly and it's getting messy. And my guess is it's not going to get better.”Feb. 15, 2024