Chuck Rosenberg: Trump call with GA Speaker has ‘probative value,’ demonstrating his ‘state of mind’

Former senior FBI official Chuck Rosenberg joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the impact of former President Trump’s phone call with former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston on the Fulton County probe into Trump’s attempts to overturn the state’s election results. “It has what we would call probative value,” Rosenberg says. “It helps to demonstrate Mr. Trump's state of mind, his intent, and as you and I have discussed many times, Andrea, intent is key in all these cases proving someone acted intentionally.”March 16, 2023