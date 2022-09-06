IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dave Wasserman: ‘The odds of a Democratic Senate are much higher than they were 3 months ago’

    Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Major concern’ with a special master ‘is that we're just slowing down the process’

    Roland Gutierrez: Abbott needs to talk gun safety, instead of turning schools into 'mini prisons'

  • Adm. James Stavridis: Potential nuclear disaster at Zaporozhzhia 'equally high' to Fukushima

  • Biden hits the road to try to boost candidates in key states as midterms approach

  • Situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant 'hanging by a thread' amid shelling

  • Conservatives choose Liz Truss as next PM as UK deals with cost of living crisis

  • Judge grants Trump's request for special master to review seized Mar-a-Lago documents

  • Fmr. astronaut Mike Massiminio: NASA is treating Artemis I ‘like it’s a crewed launch’

  • Secy. Yellen: ‘Excellent’ August jobs report shows ‘strong job market’ and people returning to work

  • Rep. Khanna: ‘We want Republicans to join us’ against those ‘inciting violence’

  • ‘I’m just Serena’: Williams beats world No. 2, advances in her final U.S. Open

  • Rep. Moulton: U.S. must fulfill promise to Afghan interpreters that ‘we would have their backs’

  • Planned Parenthood CEO: After TX ban, ‘surrounding states saw a 550% increase in abortion patients’

  • Sen. Reed: ‘Fairly confident’ every big foreign intel agency has been 'in and out of Mar-a-Lago’

  • A Mother’s War: An unexpected documentary on the ‘extraordinary’ women of Ukraine

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy adviser: ‘If Putin is willing to risk a nuclear disaster, where does he stop’?

  • Robert Gibbs: Voters are seeing ‘Washington get things done,’ Biden must ‘keep moving’ the momentum

  • Amb. McFaul: Mikhail Gorbachev was ‘one of the most important figures of the 20th century’

  • How U.S. vets evacuated a former Afghan colleague once ‘shot through the face’ protecting Americans

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Major concern’ with a special master ‘is that we're just slowing down the process’

Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg, Boston Globe Senior Opinion Writer Kimberly Atkins Stohr, and NBC Justice reporter Ryan Reilly join Peter Alexander to break down the implications of the decision by a Trump-appointed federal judge in Florida to grant former President Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago. “She does seem to be doing something unusual, but it's an unusual case,” says Rosenberg. “My major concern here is that we're just slowing down the process.” Sept. 6, 2022

