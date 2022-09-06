Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Major concern’ with a special master ‘is that we're just slowing down the process’

Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg, Boston Globe Senior Opinion Writer Kimberly Atkins Stohr, and NBC Justice reporter Ryan Reilly join Peter Alexander to break down the implications of the decision by a Trump-appointed federal judge in Florida to grant former President Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago. “She does seem to be doing something unusual, but it's an unusual case,” says Rosenberg. “My major concern here is that we're just slowing down the process.” Sept. 6, 2022