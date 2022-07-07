Chuck Rosenberg: IRS audits of Comey & McCabe 'highly unusual statistically and mathematically'

Former FBI official and U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg, New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker, and Former RNC chairman Michael Steele join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the 1 in 30,000 chance that former FBI Director James Comey and his deputy Andrew McCabe, both foes of former President Trump, were both audited by the IRS. “The statistics tell you that this is highly, highly unusual,” says Rosenberg. Steele adds, “It's just kind of weird that both men triggered it approximately the same time coming out of an administration in which they were not liked by the President.” July 7, 2022