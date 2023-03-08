Chuck Rosenberg: China advances ‘key goal’ using TikTok to collect info on America and Americans

Former Obama Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis, and former senior FBI official Chuck Rosenberg join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the risks that TikTok poses to national security following a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on global threats that featured testimony from top intelligence officials. “We know the Chinese government well enough to say, with confidence, it's an adversary. And collecting information about America and Americans and people all over the world is one of its key goals,” says Rosenberg. Regarding TikTok, Rosenberg adds: “The concern, obviously, is that 135 million Americans have given some control over their private information, ultimately to the Chinese government.”March 8, 2023