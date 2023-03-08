IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DC Del. Holmes Norton calls Biden’s stance on DC crime bill ‘a mistake’

    04:55
  • Now Playing

    Chuck Rosenberg: China advances ‘key goal’ using TikTok to collect info on America and Americans

    08:49
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Dick Durbin: Walgreens’ position ‘not clear at all,' reflects consequences of Dobbs decision

    06:12

  • Tom Costello: We need to address air safety concerns as a country ‘or something bad could happen’

    04:59

  • Marc Morial: ‘We have to make the continuing moral case’ for ‘democracy and voting rights’

    05:58

  • Jeremy Bash: Lethal aid from China could thaw 'frozen conflict' in Ukraine, giving edge to Russia

    05:43

  • Federal Reserve could speed up interest rate increases

    04:23

  • Victor Cha: South Korea-Japan agreement gets key allies back ‘in the game’ with U.S.

    04:05

  • Eugene Robinson: The people of DC ‘have no voice in the national legislature’ that decides DC laws

    08:24

  • Andrew Weissman: Trump may be ‘very right’ that possibly getting indicted would help in 2024

    03:59

  • Joyce Vance: Trump inciting Jan 6 riots would be beyond what he could ‘reasonably’ do in office

    06:49

  • Rep. D’Esposito proposes blocking Santos from profiting off ‘duping the American public’

    03:43

  • Kirby: ‘Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’ even if Zelenskyy continues to refuse peace talks

    06:33

  • Havana Syndrome saga leaves scars on U.S.-Cuba relations

    01:51

  • Amb. Markarova: Russian war crimes are ‘a genocide against Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian people’

    07:36

  • Michael Crowley: Sanctioning China ‘is risky’ but Ukraine is ‘highest priority’ for Biden administration

    05:46

  • Murdaugh defense completes closing arguments in double murder trial

    02:42

  • Donell Harvin: Concerned Tucker Carlson intends to use Jan. 6 tapes to 'radicalize more people'

    11:59

  • Keir Simmons: Putin may do ‘pretty much anything’ to keep Crimea

    06:19

  • Kevin Baron: Re-taking Crimea would be a ‘full-scale Normandy-looking' push beyond Ukraine’s ability

    05:42

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Chuck Rosenberg: China advances ‘key goal’ using TikTok to collect info on America and Americans

08:49

Former Obama Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis, and former senior FBI official Chuck Rosenberg join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the risks that TikTok poses to national security following a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on global threats that featured testimony from top intelligence officials. “We know the Chinese government well enough to say, with confidence, it's an adversary. And collecting information about America and Americans and people all over the world is one of its key goals,” says Rosenberg. Regarding TikTok, Rosenberg adds: “The concern, obviously, is that 135 million Americans have given some control over their private information, ultimately to the Chinese government.”March 8, 2023

  • DC Del. Holmes Norton calls Biden’s stance on DC crime bill ‘a mistake’

    04:55
  • Now Playing

    Chuck Rosenberg: China advances ‘key goal’ using TikTok to collect info on America and Americans

    08:49
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Dick Durbin: Walgreens’ position ‘not clear at all,' reflects consequences of Dobbs decision

    06:12

  • Tom Costello: We need to address air safety concerns as a country ‘or something bad could happen’

    04:59

  • Marc Morial: ‘We have to make the continuing moral case’ for ‘democracy and voting rights’

    05:58

  • Jeremy Bash: Lethal aid from China could thaw 'frozen conflict' in Ukraine, giving edge to Russia

    05:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All