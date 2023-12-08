IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Christie: Joe Biden’s ‘conduct will be what judges his own culpability’ and ‘not what his son does’

07:40

Hunter Biden faces a new set of felony tax charges in California, which are largely seen as the result of his failed plea deal. Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the charges and whether President Biden holds any responsibility. “He faces these charges, because the government has evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that he committed these crimes. And so he's now going to have to decide how the best way is to resolve these matters,” says Christie, a former U.S. attorney. “But the president's conduct will be what judges his own culpability up or down, not what his son does. We're not held to account for what our children do in the same way children are not held to account for what their parents do, from a legal perspective. But the president's going to have to answer if he had any kind of involvement in any of this activity with Hunter.”Dec. 8, 2023

