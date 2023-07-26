IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Chris Christie says Mark Meadows ‘looks like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement’

10:06

GOP presidential candidate and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie joins Andrea Mitchell reacting to former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows refusing to say whether he is testifying before a grand jury about anything January 6th related. “Mark Meadows looks to me like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement,” says Christie, who is also a former federal prosecutor. “And my guess is that's what we're gonna find out he is.” July 26, 2023

