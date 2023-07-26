IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Chris Christie questions if Hunter Biden prosecutor was ‘being candid about the authority he had’

    06:25
  • Now Playing

    Chris Christie says he’s ‘not surprised’ polls show low favorability among GOP voters

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Christie says Mark Meadows ‘looks like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement’

    10:06

  • Emmett Till event reminds the country of ‘how terrible those moments were for black people’

    09:07

  • It’s ‘perfectly allowable under international law’ for NATO to escort Ukrainian grain ships

    06:51

  • Fmr. Acting AG told Trump that ‘he wouldn’t use’ the DOJ to ‘change outcome of election’

    03:17

  • Weissmann: If indicted, Trump lashing out at Jack Smith ‘would violate’ standing rules in DC court

    09:26

  • ‘It’s not off in the future. It’s here’: How climate change is driving record-breaking extreme heat

    04:33

  • Fmr. Amb. Martin Indyk: ‘Could see a waning in American diplomatic and political support for Israel’

    05:59

  • House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi remembers longtime friend Tony Bennett: ‘We loved him’

    06:50

  • Secy. Blinken: ‘Russia, by weaponizing food, is doing something truly unconscionable’

    05:53

  • UK Foreign Secy.: Without ‘resilience’ in supporting Ukraine, ‘whatever happens next will be worse’

    06:00

  • Smith doesn’t need to prove Trump knew he lost, but could use witness testimony showing that he did

    03:08

  • ‘Trump is very into’ House GOP expunging impeachments, but the votes aren’t there right now

    08:13

  • ‘A frozen conflict’: U.S. ‘rushes’ arms into Ukraine to break ‘stalemate’

    06:01

  • ‘Russia is not being helpful’ to U.S. efforts to release wrongfully detained US citizens

    07:39

  • Jack Smith will try to prove Trump knew stolen election ‘theory’ was ‘false’ and would ‘not hold up’

    05:41

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren: If reelected, Trump ‘intends to destroy three branches of government’

    08:30

  • U.S. soldier detained in North Korea was ‘supposed to be heading home’ before crossing DMZ

    04:50

  • ‘This is an endgame move’: Trump receives target letter from Special Counsel in Jan. 6 probe

    06:35

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Chris Christie says he’s ‘not surprised’ polls show low favorability among GOP voters

02:45

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is one of six Republican presidential candidates to qualify for the first primary debate. He joins Andrea Mitchell to explain his plans to combat low favorability ratings and poll numbers ahead of the August debate. “I'm not surprised to see that when in the initial stages of a campaign, you go after the person who was the incumbent president and is the front-runner, of course, the people who are inclined to vote for him at the moment are going to think unfavorably of you.” Christie adds, “But that's why campaigns matter, Andrea, and arguments can get changed. And we’ve seen campaigns change significantly.”July 26, 2023

  • Chris Christie questions if Hunter Biden prosecutor was ‘being candid about the authority he had’

    06:25
  • Now Playing

    Chris Christie says he’s ‘not surprised’ polls show low favorability among GOP voters

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Christie says Mark Meadows ‘looks like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement’

    10:06

  • Emmett Till event reminds the country of ‘how terrible those moments were for black people’

    09:07

  • It’s ‘perfectly allowable under international law’ for NATO to escort Ukrainian grain ships

    06:51

  • Fmr. Acting AG told Trump that ‘he wouldn’t use’ the DOJ to ‘change outcome of election’

    03:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All