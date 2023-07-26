Chris Christie says he’s ‘not surprised’ polls show low favorability among GOP voters

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is one of six Republican presidential candidates to qualify for the first primary debate. He joins Andrea Mitchell to explain his plans to combat low favorability ratings and poll numbers ahead of the August debate. “I'm not surprised to see that when in the initial stages of a campaign, you go after the person who was the incumbent president and is the front-runner, of course, the people who are inclined to vote for him at the moment are going to think unfavorably of you.” Christie adds, “But that's why campaigns matter, Andrea, and arguments can get changed. And we’ve seen campaigns change significantly.”July 26, 2023