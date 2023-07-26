Chris Christie questions if Hunter Biden prosecutor was ‘being candid about the authority he had’

Former New Jersey Governor and presidential candidate Chris Christie joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, pleading not guilty to two federal misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his taxes. Commenting on Hunter Biden’s original plea deal falling apart, Christie says, “From the beginning, I was concerned about the way they investigated this case. Were they being transparent about what else they were looking at? Was U.S. Attorney Weiss being candid about the authority he had? Because now it looks like he didn't have the authority.”July 26, 2023