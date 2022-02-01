Chinese espionage more ‘brazen’ and ‘damaging’ than ever before, FBI Director tells Pete Williams
NBC’s Pete Williams joins Andrea Mitchell to report on his exclusive interview with FBI Director Christopher Way on widespread Chinese spying. “He says it's now more brazen and more damaging than ever before,” says Williams. “The FBI director says China is a world leader, that its hacking program and the amount of data that it steals is greater than the efforts of every other country combined.”Feb. 1, 2022
