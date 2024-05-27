IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
China targeting Taiwan's semiconductor industry could 'cripple' the world's economy
May 27, 2024

China targeting Taiwan's semiconductor industry could 'cripple' the world's economy

07:53

U.S. lawmakers are visiting Taiwan despite warnings from China. NBC News' Ryan Nobles and retired Admiral James Stavridis join Chris Jansing to discuss the potential impact of China targeting Taiwan on the semiconductor industry and weighs in on the deadly strike in Rafah.May 27, 2024

