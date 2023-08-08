China hacking Japan’s defense network could be part of a sweeping ‘espionage 101 campaign’

Shawn Henry, the Chief Security Officer at Crowdstrike and former Executive Director of the FBI, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Crowdstrike’s new Threat Hunting Report and reporting that China hacked Japan’s most sensitive computer systems. “We've seen China in the past coordinate both digital and physical targeting, and in fact, governments have said that China is physically approaching individuals to coerce them in providing intelligence to China," says Henry. “When we see what happened here in Japan – collection of emails, collection of personally identifiable information, that could potentially be a component or precursor to a physical approach. So it really is a total espionage 101 campaign.”Aug. 8, 2023