IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Cheri Beasley: Opponent Ted Budd is ‘an election denier’

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    Jon Meacham: America facing ‘the gravest test of citizenship since the Civil War’

    08:48

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Culture of ‘hatred’ and violence is ‘endangering our democracy’

    06:16

  • Jonathan Lemire: 'Extraordinary pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden if GOP wins House control

    06:23

  • Putin accuses West of playing ‘dangerous, bloody and dirty’ game in Ukraine

    03:29

  • Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for assault on former D.C. police officer

    01:32

  • Chuck Todd: Oz ‘actually underperformed for the opportunity that he had’ in the PA Senate debate

    05:49

  • Sen. Bob Casey: John Fetterman 'is prepared right now to be an effective senator.'

    07:20

  • Kenyatta: Oz 'wants to put Mastriano in charge of deciding' whether PA women can have an abortion

    04:01

  • 'Scary proposition for women': Rep. Doyle on Oz claiming abortion should involve 'local politicians'

    07:17

  • Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia election probe

    02:10

  • Jim Messina: ‘Fetterman lost the battle last night, but may have won the war.’

    10:43

  • Rep. Conor Lamb: ‘Pennsylvania has a clearer history of ticket splitting than a lot of other states’

    05:56

  • Allegheny County Executive: Abortion will ‘motivate a lot of voters, particularly swing voters’

    04:12

  • Phoenix Mercury’s Brianna Turner: 'Very difficult to hear' Griner's nine-year sentence upheld

    07:09

  • Progressives withdraw letter urging Biden to pursue diplomacy with Russia on Ukraine

    02:36

  • Ash Carter, former defense secretary, dies at 68

    01:05

  • Greenblatt: Adidas showing they won't do 'business with bigots,' but should've dropped West 'sooner'

    04:28

  • Rep. Madeleine Dean: ‘If you want to know who's working to improve our economy, it's the Democrats’

    07:26

  •  ‘She is a political pawn’: Brittney Griner’s former Olympic coach reacts to the WNBA star’s appeal denial

    06:42

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Cheri Beasley: Opponent Ted Budd is ‘an election denier’

03:20

Cheri Beasley, Democratic candidate for Senate and the first Black woman to serve as Chief Justice on North Carolina’s Supreme Court, joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about the danger of undermining American faith in the electoral process. “We have got to believe in election integrity,” says Beasley. “My opponent is an election denier, Congressman Ted Budd. He is the one who called the mob that stormed the Capitol ‘just patriots standing up.’ And even after all that violence, he refused to certify the 2020 election.” She adds, “when asked in this race if he will accept the results, he’s hesitant to say yes."Oct. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Cheri Beasley: Opponent Ted Budd is ‘an election denier’

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    Jon Meacham: America facing ‘the gravest test of citizenship since the Civil War’

    08:48

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Culture of ‘hatred’ and violence is ‘endangering our democracy’

    06:16

  • Jonathan Lemire: 'Extraordinary pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden if GOP wins House control

    06:23

  • Putin accuses West of playing ‘dangerous, bloody and dirty’ game in Ukraine

    03:29

  • Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for assault on former D.C. police officer

    01:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All