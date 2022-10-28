Cheri Beasley: Opponent Ted Budd is ‘an election denier’

Cheri Beasley, Democratic candidate for Senate and the first Black woman to serve as Chief Justice on North Carolina’s Supreme Court, joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about the danger of undermining American faith in the electoral process. “We have got to believe in election integrity,” says Beasley. “My opponent is an election denier, Congressman Ted Budd. He is the one who called the mob that stormed the Capitol ‘just patriots standing up.’ And even after all that violence, he refused to certify the 2020 election.” She adds, “when asked in this race if he will accept the results, he’s hesitant to say yes."Oct. 28, 2022