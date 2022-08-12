Cheri Beasley: NC voters ‘incensed’ by politicians ‘out of step’ with majority sentiment on abortion

Cheri Beasley, Democratic candidate for Senate and the first Black woman to serve as Chief Justice on North Carolina’s Supreme Court, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the key issues motivating voters in this race, including the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe protections. “The decision in Dobbs is a real motivating factor in this race. There are so many people in our state who are incensed and see that politicians are completely out of step with the sentiment of the majority of people,” says Beasley. “North Carolina wants to know that the next senator here is going to fight hard to protect our constitutional rights, and that's exactly what I'll do in the U.S. Senate.”Aug. 12, 2022