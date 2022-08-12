IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant, property receipt show agents found trove of classified docs

  • Now Playing

    Cheri Beasley: NC voters ‘incensed’ by politicians ‘out of step’ with majority sentiment on abortion

    04:19
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Lofgren: Some in GOP are not ‘tethered to the facts’ in anti-FBI response to Mar-a-Lago search

    08:34

  • Debra Tice: U.S. is capable of bringing American detainees home. ‘My son qualifies. Let’s go.’

    07:01

  • Chef José Andrés ‘covering the holes’ left by the war and preparing for a ‘rough winter’ in Ukraine

    04:53

  • WH Comms Dir.: Biden ‘on the cusp of a historic victory’ with Inflation Reduction Act

    04:58

  • John Bolton: Iran’s assassination plot will not ‘silence me’

    10:12

  • 'Big move' for Ukraine taking out 9 Russian aircraft in Crimea, a 'bastion of pro-Russian sentiment'

    05:49

  • Gen. David Petraeus: U.S. had ‘alternatives’ to avoid ‘devastating situation’ in Afghanistan

    08:02

  • Larry Summers: ‘Very serious inflation problem’ in U.S. not likely ‘to go away of its own volition’

    05:57

  • Federal court allows House committee to obtain Donald Trump's tax records

    01:26

  • Michael Beschloss: Mar-a-Lago search was unprecedented, but so was Trump’s ‘indifference to the law’

    06:46

  • Mar-a-Lago search warrant likely 'exhaustive,' unlike 'any other affidavit in recent memory' at DOJ

    11:13

  • David Wasserman: Yet to be seen if Inflation Reduction Act will close ‘enthusiasm gap’ for voters

    06:39

  • Shelling 'in and around' Ukrainian nuclear facility could trigger ‘a major release of radioactivity'

    06:37

  • Sen. Van Hollen: Inflation Reduction Act ‘big accomplishments’ are on Medicare and climate

    06:34

  • Dr. Fauci: Monkeypox response must be free of stigmas and ‘bureaucratic hoops’

    09:22

  • Adm. Stavridis: China has Taiwan surrounded by ‘de facto blockade’ following Pelosi

    06:48

  • Sen. Casey: Senate bill is ‘significant investment’ to lower emissions and prescription drug prices

    08:46

  • Dr. Vin Gupta: ‘Colleges, schools, congregate living facilities’ must prepare for monkeypox 

    03:35

  • Rev. Al Sharpton: Griner sentence ‘an absolute moral outrage,’ but she has ‘millions’ of supporters

    05:25

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Cheri Beasley: NC voters ‘incensed’ by politicians ‘out of step’ with majority sentiment on abortion

04:19

Cheri Beasley, Democratic candidate for Senate and the first Black woman to serve as Chief Justice on North Carolina’s Supreme Court, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the key issues motivating voters in this race, including the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe protections. “The decision in Dobbs is a real motivating factor in this race. There are so many people in our state who are incensed and see that politicians are completely out of step with the sentiment of the majority of people,” says Beasley. “North Carolina wants to know that the next senator here is going to fight hard to protect our constitutional rights, and that's exactly what I'll do in the U.S. Senate.”Aug. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Cheri Beasley: NC voters ‘incensed’ by politicians ‘out of step’ with majority sentiment on abortion

    04:19
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Lofgren: Some in GOP are not ‘tethered to the facts’ in anti-FBI response to Mar-a-Lago search

    08:34

  • Debra Tice: U.S. is capable of bringing American detainees home. ‘My son qualifies. Let’s go.’

    07:01

  • Chef José Andrés ‘covering the holes’ left by the war and preparing for a ‘rough winter’ in Ukraine

    04:53

  • WH Comms Dir.: Biden ‘on the cusp of a historic victory’ with Inflation Reduction Act

    04:58

  • John Bolton: Iran’s assassination plot will not ‘silence me’

    10:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All