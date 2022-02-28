Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen providing food for Ukrainian refugees in Poland
Chef José Andrés, activist and founder of World Central Kitchen, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his efforts to serve meals to Ukrainian refugees as they flood into Poland. “What we've been doing is trying to identify places that are really in need of the most food,” says Andrés. “Everybody in Poland is making sure that the people of Ukraine when they come to safety will be taken care of. I’ve never seen something so big. It seems everybody from schoolteachers, to police, to firefighters, anybody that is anybody here in Poland is at the service of providing relief.” Feb. 28, 2022
