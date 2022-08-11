Chef José Andrés ‘covering the holes’ left by the war and preparing for a ‘rough winter’ in Ukraine

World Central Kitchen Founder and ThinkFoodGroup owner Chef José Andrés joins Andrea Mitchell to share what he and his teams are doing to help food insecure Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion and a warning about how challenges to food access in the country will be exacerbated in the coming months. “In many parts of Ukraine, you have infrastructure that is totally destroyed, you have bridges that don't allow the normal flow of trucks to replenish the supermarket, people that are out of jobs. So what we are doing here, not only World Central Kitchen but other humanitarian organizations, is covering the holes, covering the vacuum that the war that keeps killing women, children, elderly, in civilian neighborhoods,” says Andrés. “In many places in the eastern part of Ukraine, they have no water, no electricity and we're going to be having a very, very rough winter. So we are doing everything we can to be ready.”Aug. 11, 2022