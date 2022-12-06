Charlie Sykes: Trump walking back call to terminate Constitution ‘is a classic case of gaslighting’

Former President Trump is backtracking after facing bipartisan backlash for suggesting the U.S. Constitution could be terminated over supposed voter fraud. Washington Post Senior National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker and Editor-at-large of the Bulwark Charlie Sykes join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Donald Trump is lying. He's lying about lying. What you see there is a classic case of gaslighting,” says Sykes.Dec. 6, 2022