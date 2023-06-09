Charles Coleman: Unsealed Trump classified docs indictment reveals ‘deep and problematic’ pattern

MSNBC Legal Analyst Charles Coleman joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur following the unsealing of the DOJ’s indictment of former President Donald Trump regarding his handling of classified documents. Coleman says Trump’s handling of classified documents, some of which were found spilled on the floor, is troubling. “A pattern that we saw throughout his entire administration of being entirely cavalier with our nation's most important and precious secrets. And as we go through this indictment, it shows you just how deep and problematic this was, to a criminal level, at a criminal level of criminal liability,” says Coleman. “In addition to the fact that not only was he cavalier with our secrets, he was willing to engage other people with respect to access that they should not have had with respect to the same documents in and of itself.”June 9, 2023