Chang: There’s a ‘cultural expectation’ for Egyptian women to stay home, but there ‘more factors’
March 28, 202404:38
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Former Wall Street Journal reporter Leslie Chang has released her book “Egyptian Made: Women, Work, and the Promise of Liberation,” which looks at three women who work in the Egyptian textile industry and the gap between traditional culture and modern globalization. She joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her new book.March 28, 2024

