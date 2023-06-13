Cevallos: Corcoran’s records of past legal work for Trump ‘unbelievably harmful’ to Trump defense

Desc: Former President Donald Trump’s defense team will be tasked with figuring out how to rebut charges in a criminal case where their options may be limited. NBC News Legal Analyst Danny Cevallos joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur to discuss Trump’s potential defense arguments. Cevallos responds to reports that prosecutors have obtained notes from Evan Corcoran, one of Trump’s lawyers, about a meeting he had with the former president last year discussing a subpoena that Trump return classified documents. “They're unbelievably harmful,” Cevallos says. “It's never happened in a case of mine, it's something that I've only rarely even heard of, mostly in theory, but the idea that the government was able to pierce the attorney client privilege and the work product and obtain this information, if it's admissible, it could be devastating.”June 13, 2023