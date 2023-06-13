IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

For updates on Trump's legal battles, sign up for the Deadline: Legal newsletter to get the latest analysis in your inbox.

  • Trump posts on Truth Social from motorcade while traveling to arraignment

    01:45

  • Rep. Jim Himes: GOP trying to sow doubt in U.S. judicial system, ‘exactly what we saw' before Jan. 6

    10:36
  • Now Playing

    Cevallos: Corcoran’s records of past legal work for Trump ‘unbelievably harmful’ to Trump defense

    05:16
  • UP NEXT

    Bolton: 'We've got to take the politics out of this business when national security is at stake'

    11:10

  • Rep. Spanberger: Docs found ‘strewn’ at Mar-a-Lago posed ‘extraordinary’ risk to national security

    06:35

  • Weissmann shares the two things Judge Cannon wrote that he believes ‘meet the standard for recusal’

    08:37

  • Beschloss on precedent for running for president from jail, historic abnormality of Trump's charges

    03:57

  • Ari Melber: Unsealed indictment reveals ‘what looks to me like Donald Trump’s worst nightmare’

    10:37

  • Charles Coleman: Unsealed Trump classified docs indictment reveals ‘deep and problematic’ pattern

    04:25

  • Joyce Vance: 'Serious questions' over Trump appointed judge said to be overseeing indictment case

    09:51

  • Trump impeachment lawyer Robert Ray: Trump switching legal teams post-indictment ‘fairly common’

    06:24

  • Rhodes: Mar-a-Lago likely the top 'intelligence target' for U.S. adversaries since Trump’s election

    10:34

  • Trump-appointed Judge Cannon to initially oversee Trump indictment case

    01:26

  • Jeh Johnson: Conveying gravity of Trump docs to jurors poses ‘real issue' given classified status

    08:46

  • John Kirby casts doubt on reported China-Cuba spying agreement

    07:10

  • Ben Rhodes: PGA played on emotions of 9/11 victims' families until Saudis wrote 'the biggest check'

    06:30

  • Sen. Markey and Rep. Moskowitz detail the dangers of 3D printed guns

    05:25

  • Michael Waldman: Supreme Court ‘gutted' Voting Rights Act, now considering ‘shard’ of what’s left

    04:09

  • Molly Hunter explains ‘horrifying’ consequences of damage done to major dam in Ukraine

    03:44

  • Gov. Wes Moore responds to Tim Scott comments on systematic racism: ‘His thesis is not true’

    08:34

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Cevallos: Corcoran’s records of past legal work for Trump ‘unbelievably harmful’ to Trump defense

05:16

Desc: Former President Donald Trump’s defense team will be tasked with figuring out how to rebut charges in a criminal case where their options may be limited. NBC News Legal Analyst Danny Cevallos joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur to discuss Trump’s potential defense arguments. Cevallos responds to reports that prosecutors have obtained notes from Evan Corcoran, one of Trump’s lawyers, about a meeting he had with the former president last year discussing a subpoena that Trump return classified documents. “They're unbelievably harmful,” Cevallos says. “It's never happened in a case of mine, it's something that I've only rarely even heard of, mostly in theory, but the idea that the government was able to pierce the attorney client privilege and the work product and obtain this information, if it's admissible, it could be devastating.”June 13, 2023

  • Trump posts on Truth Social from motorcade while traveling to arraignment

    01:45

  • Rep. Jim Himes: GOP trying to sow doubt in U.S. judicial system, ‘exactly what we saw' before Jan. 6

    10:36
  • Now Playing

    Cevallos: Corcoran’s records of past legal work for Trump ‘unbelievably harmful’ to Trump defense

    05:16
  • UP NEXT

    Bolton: 'We've got to take the politics out of this business when national security is at stake'

    11:10

  • Rep. Spanberger: Docs found ‘strewn’ at Mar-a-Lago posed ‘extraordinary’ risk to national security

    06:35

  • Weissmann shares the two things Judge Cannon wrote that he believes ‘meet the standard for recusal’

    08:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All