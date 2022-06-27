Center for Reproductive Rights in court battles to preserve abortion access, clarify new trigger laws

President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights Nancy Northup joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the “chaos across the country” unfolding after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, triggering abortion laws in several states across the U.S. “We just filed the lawsuit in Louisiana this morning to try to clarify the fact that they have three different trigger laws. Nobody knows what the law is,” says Northup. “We are in court working hard to make sure that we can keep access open as long as possible, and that this chaos about the laws and what they mean gets straightened out.” June 27, 2022