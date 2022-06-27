IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women

    05:00
  • Now Playing

    Center for Reproductive Rights in court battles to preserve abortion access, clarify new trigger laws

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine shopping center strike ‘might have been stopped’ with US missile defense systems

    05:24

  • Austin City Council member: TX criminalized abortion, but 'we do control our own police department'

    06:02

  • Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

    04:43

  • PA AG Shapiro: Rise in threats to lawmakers and election workers are ‘unacceptable’ 

    05:41

  • 'We need to get all of the information': TX State Senator Gutierrez suing Department of Public Safety

    05:28

  • Sen. Murphy: Historic gun safety bill is going to save ‘thousands of lives’ 

    09:24

  • Robert Draper: During Watergate hearings, unlike now, 'facts mattered back then'

    04:43

  • Jonathan Capehart: Juneteenth has only been recognized nationally since last year and 'we’re going to be learning as the years go on'

    04:18

  • Adm. James Stavridis: 'We need every conceivable idea explored' to end the blockade of Ukrainian grain

    04:31

  • Gen. Barry McCaffrey: 'In the long run,' Ukraine invasion 'will be a strategic disaster for Russia'

    04:11

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: The commercialization of Juneteenth by big businesses 'gives me a lot of angst'

    05:54

  • Gillian Tett: 'There is so much pressure right now for prices to rise,' inflation 'unlikely to end quickly'

    03:39

  • Israeli prime minister announces coalition governments’ dissolution, calls new election

    02:27

  • Peskov: Americans captured in Ukraine ‘committed crimes’ against Russian forces

    06:42

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: ‘I was a witness to more than one’ of Loudermilk's Capitol tours ahead of Jan 6

    03:59

  • Ben Ginsberg: Trump’s pressure on Pence more ‘unprecedented’ than ‘what we saw in Watergate’

    05:46

  • Katharine Graham, ‘the very model of an enlightened publisher,’ honored with U.S. Forever Stamp

    01:01

  • Michael Beschloss: America is ‘divided against ourselves over the basic issue’ of ‘democracy itself’

    06:03

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Center for Reproductive Rights in court battles to preserve abortion access, clarify new trigger laws

04:15

President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights Nancy Northup joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the “chaos across the country” unfolding after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, triggering abortion laws in several states across the U.S. “We just filed the lawsuit in Louisiana this morning to try to clarify the fact that they have three different trigger laws. Nobody knows what the law is,” says Northup. “We are in court working hard to make sure that we can keep access open as long as possible, and that this chaos about the laws and what they mean gets straightened out.” June 27, 2022

  • Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women

    05:00
  • Now Playing

    Center for Reproductive Rights in court battles to preserve abortion access, clarify new trigger laws

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine shopping center strike ‘might have been stopped’ with US missile defense systems

    05:24

  • Austin City Council member: TX criminalized abortion, but 'we do control our own police department'

    06:02

  • Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

    04:43

  • PA AG Shapiro: Rise in threats to lawmakers and election workers are ‘unacceptable’ 

    05:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All