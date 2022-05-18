IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Cedric Richmond: 'I am convinced that Fetterman and the Biden agenda will prevail in November'

05:07

Senior Advisor to the DNC Cedric Richmond joins Andrea Mitchell on set to discuss John Fetterman’s race for Senate after winning Pennsylvania’s Democratic primary, amid the ongoing vote count for the state’s Republican Senate primary. “Whoever prevails in that primary will be extreme. And I don't believe that people of Pennsylvania are that extreme,” says Richmond. “I am convinced that Fetterman and the Biden agenda will prevail in November.”May 18, 2022

