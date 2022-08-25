Cedric Richmond: Canceling student debt is ‘empowering’ Americans to ‘buy into the American dream’

Senior Adviser to the DNC Cedric Richmond joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the president’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 of student debt and address criticism that the plan is unfair to those who paid off their loans or didn’t attend college. “What we're doing here is empowering people to continue to get that education, lift themselves out of poverty, free up money so that they can buy into the American dream of homeownership and have something to pass along,” says Richmond. “What the President always says is, America is not a zero sum game. Someone doesn't have to do bad for someone to do good.”Aug. 25, 2022