Cecile Richards: Ruling on mifepristone was not based on women’s ‘healthcare concerns’ or ‘efficacy’

Cecile Richards, co-chair of American Bridge and former Planned Parenthood president, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the lower federal court’s decision in Texas to ban mifepristone, which the Supreme Court put on hold for now, and how that affects women in America. “The Trump-appointed judge who has his own anti-abortion sentiments, [his ruling] was not based on any health care concerns for women or the efficacy of the medication,” says Richards. “The chaos that women are facing in America is unprecedented, and it's dangerous for women. It's dangerous for their health. I hope the Supreme Court here does the right thing.”April 17, 2023