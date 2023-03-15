Cecile Richards: ‘Politicians, judges making decisions about women’s health’ is a ‘slippery slope’

Cecile Richards, co-chair of American Bridge and former Planned Parenthood president, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the abortion pill lawsuit in Texas and the tightening restrictions on abortion in GOP-led states across the country. “The risk now is that, of course, the Republicans who are not going to be obviously satisfied with just overturning Roe, will now go after other methods, such as emergency contraception or better known as the morning after pill, which has been used by millions of American women, going after forms of birth control they don't approve of,” Richards says. “And so I feel like this is the slippery slope we get into when you have non-medical people, politicians, judges making decisions about women's health and women's health care.”March 15, 2023