IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • NTSB renewing calls for longer cockpit voice recordings, currently limited to just two hours

    02:55
  • Now Playing

    Cecile Richards: ‘Politicians, judges making decisions about women’s health’ is a ‘slippery slope’

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price: Russian jet collision with U.S. drone likely ‘unintentional’

    11:51

  • Rep. Chu: ‘It did in fact save lives’ when high-capacity magazines, assault weapons were banned

    04:54

  • Remembering women’s rights and gender equality trailblazer former Rep. Pat Schroeder

    01:49

  • Rep. Josh Harder: Regulators were 'asleep at the wheel,' should have seen SVB collapse coming

    05:22

  • Sen. Van Hollen: SVB executives’ stock sales should be ‘clawed back’ to ‘keep depositors whole’

    05:16

  • Amb. McFaul: Putin ‘doesn’t care about slaughtering his people’ as 1,100 Russians dead in Bakhmut

    05:13

  • Rep. Adam Schiff announces legislation to "claw back" earnings from executives at FDIC seized banks

    05:40

  • Larry Summers: SVB crisis 'speaks to the need for much stronger regulation' by authorities

    06:52

  • U.K. Prime Minister Sunak: China represents a 'systemic challenge for the world order'

    00:39

  • McQuade: It's a 'tremendous undertaking' to invite a former president to testify before a grand jury

    09:18

  • “The Martha Mitchell Effect” is ‘uncanny’ parallel to ‘today’s political climate’ - filmmaker

    06:15

  • Rep. Boyle: House Freedom Caucus debt ceiling demands ‘more like a ransom note’ than a proposal

    04:19

  • Silicon Valley Bank shut down by regulators, FDIC

    04:03

  • President Biden unveils budget plan that OMB Director calls ‘beginning of a dialogue’ with GOP

    08:41

  • Sen. Baldwin: Bill codifying abortion rights would restore freedoms 'stripped away' by Supreme Court

    04:15

  • NTSB Chair Homendy: Going to do an ‘overall review' of Norfolk Southern safety, culture & practices

    06:42

  • DC Del. Holmes Norton calls Biden’s stance on DC crime bill ‘a mistake’

    04:55

  • Chuck Rosenberg: China advances ‘key goal’ using TikTok to collect info on America and Americans

    08:49

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Cecile Richards: ‘Politicians, judges making decisions about women’s health’ is a ‘slippery slope’

05:09

Cecile Richards, co-chair of American Bridge and former Planned Parenthood president, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the abortion pill lawsuit in Texas and the tightening restrictions on abortion in GOP-led states across the country. “The risk now is that, of course, the Republicans who are not going to be obviously satisfied with just overturning Roe, will now go after other methods, such as emergency contraception or better known as the morning after pill, which has been used by millions of American women, going after forms of birth control they don't approve of,” Richards says. “And so I feel like this is the slippery slope we get into when you have non-medical people, politicians, judges making decisions about women's health and women's health care.”March 15, 2023

  • NTSB renewing calls for longer cockpit voice recordings, currently limited to just two hours

    02:55
  • Now Playing

    Cecile Richards: ‘Politicians, judges making decisions about women’s health’ is a ‘slippery slope’

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price: Russian jet collision with U.S. drone likely ‘unintentional’

    11:51

  • Rep. Chu: ‘It did in fact save lives’ when high-capacity magazines, assault weapons were banned

    04:54

  • Remembering women’s rights and gender equality trailblazer former Rep. Pat Schroeder

    01:49

  • Rep. Josh Harder: Regulators were 'asleep at the wheel,' should have seen SVB collapse coming

    05:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All