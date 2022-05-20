Cecile Richards: Oklahoma abortion ban ‘cruel and inhumane’

Cecile Richards joins Garrett Haake to discuss a bill passed by the Oklahoma state legislature that bans abortion after “fertilization” that Richards says “would mean that Oklahoma would become the first state that could completely ban abortion, safe and legal abortion since Roe was decided.” She calls it “cruel and inhumane” particularly as many Texas women have traveled to Oklahoma for abortions since their home state enacted restrictions on the procedure last year.May 20, 2022