    Cecile Richards: Oklahoma abortion ban ‘cruel and inhumane’

    Sen. Coons: NATO aid & training has helped facilitate Ukraine’s success ‘pushing back’ Russia

  • Sen. Warner: Republican opposition to Ukraine aid ‘not good’ for keeping ‘alliance of democracies’ together

  • Andrea Mitchell salutes Pete Williams' 'incomparable' career in journalism ahead of landmark SCOTUS decisions and his retirement at the end of the term

  • Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘almost if not complete in terms of their preparation’ for a nuclear test

  • Cedric Richmond: ‘I am convinced that Fetterman and the Biden agenda will prevail in November’

  • Amb. McFaul: Turkey is ‘just using their leverage’ by opposing Finland, Sweden NATO membership

  • Zelenskyy Chief of Staff Yermak describes ‘practically non-stop,’ ‘hard battles’ in eastern Ukraine

  • Rep. Susan Wild: PA voters seem to agree that abortion ‘is not a place for the government to meddle’

  • Rep. Madeleine Dean: Support for 'Islamophobic, homophobic’ Kathy Barnette is 'troubling'

  • Malcolm Kenyatta campaigns on representing Pennsylvania’s ‘working class’ in bid for U.S. Senate

  • Primary elections in ‘presidential battleground’ Pennsylvania may determine ‘control of the U.S. Senate’

  • Crystal Peoples-Stokes: Buffalo community ‘hurt’ after mass shooting, ‘not just for the loss,’ but ‘for the fact that racism is real.’

  • Donell Harvin: Online hate groups will ‘continue to crank out violent extremists’ as long as ‘there's no content moderation.’

  • Buffalo Police Dept. Commissioner: Buffalo mass shooting suspect ‘had hate in his heart, mind, and soul’

  • Gen. David Petraeus: Russian ‘preemptive strike’ not likely ‘before Finland is formally within NATO’

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘Every day of delay’ of U.S. aid ‘is lives of Ukrainians that we are leaving.’

  • Dr. Fauci: We can’t develop ‘better’ Covid protections ‘if we don’t get more resources’

  • Former Defense Secy. Esper describes Trump outrages and defends not speaking out while still in office

  • Eric Holder suggests Jan. 6 Cmte. request ‘expedited review’ from courts to subpoena fellow House members

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Cecile Richards: Oklahoma abortion ban ‘cruel and inhumane’

04:40

Cecile Richards joins Garrett Haake to discuss a bill passed by the Oklahoma state legislature that bans abortion after “fertilization” that Richards says “would mean that Oklahoma would become the first state that could completely ban abortion, safe and legal abortion since Roe was decided.” She calls it “cruel and inhumane” particularly as many Texas women have traveled to Oklahoma for abortions since their home state enacted restrictions on the procedure last year.May 20, 2022

