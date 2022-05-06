IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Cecile Richards: As abortion bans begin ‘cascading across the country, it will motivate people to go vote in November.’

    05:56
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Crow: As the war in Ukraine shifts to ‘different types of terrains,’ U.S. weapons aid ‘has to shift as well’

    07:02

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: Restricting abortion care 'translates to higher maternal mortality’ and ‘worse outcomes’

    03:58

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: U.S. politicizing aid for Ukraine is ‘a legitimate worry’ if Trump becomes president

    06:57

  • Gov. Hochul: If Roe falls, NY will need ‘federal help’ to be a ‘safe harbor’ for out-of-state patients seeking abortion care

    04:12

  • ICRC Spokesperson: When evacuees ‘stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in 2 months that they’d seen the sun’

    03:23

  • Rep. Speier: '59% of the women who actually access abortions already are mothers. I was one of those mothers’

    03:48

  • Claire McCaskill: Missouri trigger law ‘outlaws all abortions.’ ‘Not even an exception for rape or incest.’

    07:49

  • Pete Williams: Supreme Court acknowledges leaked draft opinion, but says 'we're nowhere near' final opinion

    10:02

  • Sen. Hirono: 'Millions' of U.S. women have ‘awakened to the fact that they no longer control their bodies’

    04:03

  • Planned Parenthood CEO: '26 states could move quickly to ban access to abortion' if Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    04:57

  • 'We are not going back': Warren joins protesters outside Supreme Court

    02:06

  • Supreme Court confirms draft opinion on Roe v. Wade is real, will investigate source of leak

    01:32

  • Amb. Taylor: Lavrov’s Hitler comments show ‘evil nature of the Russian government’ and ‘ludicrous’ justification for invasion

    08:16

  • Sam Stein: GOP candidates in ‘contortions’ to secure Trump endorsement. ‘It is a politics of grievance.’

    08:42

  • Jan. 6 committee requests cooperation from three Republican congressmen

    03:13

  • Israel's prime minister condemns Russian foreign minister's comments on 'Nazification' of Ukraine

    02:05

  • Trymaine Lee: Black fishing community faces potential extinction as Louisiana loses 'a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes' 

    06:34

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russian filtration camps holding Ukrainians are ‘concentration camps at the strategic level’

    03:27

  • State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price calls latest journalist death in Ukraine ‘another assault on the free press’

    09:51

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Cecile Richards: As abortion bans begin ‘cascading across the country, it will motivate people to go vote in November.’

05:56

Former President of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards joins Kristen Welker with her reaction to Vice President Pence’s latest comments attacking abortion rights. “Vice President Pence has never been pregnant, never will be, never will face a troubled pregnancy, an unintended pregnancy,” says Richards. “I don't really feel like women in this country need any more lectures from the Republican Party.” She encourages voters “to put pressure on Republican politicians” in states poised to ban abortion if Roe is overturned, “to stop this effort to basically criminalize women and health care providers in this country.” She predicts that as abortion bans begin to go “cascading across the country, it will motivate people to go vote in November.”May 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Cecile Richards: As abortion bans begin ‘cascading across the country, it will motivate people to go vote in November.’

    05:56
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Crow: As the war in Ukraine shifts to ‘different types of terrains,’ U.S. weapons aid ‘has to shift as well’

    07:02

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: Restricting abortion care 'translates to higher maternal mortality’ and ‘worse outcomes’

    03:58

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: U.S. politicizing aid for Ukraine is ‘a legitimate worry’ if Trump becomes president

    06:57

  • Gov. Hochul: If Roe falls, NY will need ‘federal help’ to be a ‘safe harbor’ for out-of-state patients seeking abortion care

    04:12

  • ICRC Spokesperson: When evacuees ‘stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in 2 months that they’d seen the sun’

    03:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All