Cecile Richards: As abortion bans begin ‘cascading across the country, it will motivate people to go vote in November.’

Former President of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards joins Kristen Welker with her reaction to Vice President Pence’s latest comments attacking abortion rights. “Vice President Pence has never been pregnant, never will be, never will face a troubled pregnancy, an unintended pregnancy,” says Richards. “I don't really feel like women in this country need any more lectures from the Republican Party.” She encourages voters “to put pressure on Republican politicians” in states poised to ban abortion if Roe is overturned, “to stop this effort to basically criminalize women and health care providers in this country.” She predicts that as abortion bans begin to go “cascading across the country, it will motivate people to go vote in November.”May 6, 2022