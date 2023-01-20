Cecile Richards: 17 states have banned abortion, but it’s clear the Republican Party isn’t satisfied

Former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, Boston Globe senior opinion writer Kimberly Atkins Stohr, and Dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service Victoria DeFrancesco Soto join Andrea Mitchell on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade to discuss the refocused fight by opponents and supporters of abortion rights after the landmark decision was overturned. “Because of the Dobbs decision, now 17 states in this country have banned abortion, although it’s clear that the Republican Party isn’t satisfied with that,” says Richards.Jan. 20, 2023