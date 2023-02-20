Carter biographer: President Carter decided ‘all of his remaining time’ would be spent with Rosalynn

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has made the decision to forgo medical treatment and receive hospice care at his home in Georgia. NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell and Jimmy Carter biographer Jonathan Alter join Andrea Mitchell to react. “President Carter decided that he didn't want to spend any of his remaining time away from Rosalynn, and when he was in the hospital, of course, she couldn't spend the night there with him, so he just decided that all of his remaining time would be with her,” Alter said. “They've been married for almost 77 years. They have known each other since shortly after her birth. She was delivered by Jimmy Carter's mother. So they've known each other for more than 95 years and they have a bond that is simply extraordinary, and will endure into eternity.”Feb. 20, 2023