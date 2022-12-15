Carstens: We’re working 24/7 on American hostage cases 'whether they meet with the president or not'

U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens, who led the team that negotiated WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release from Russian captivity, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Griner, ongoing efforts and obstacles for American businessman Paul Whelan’s release from Russia, and what the U.S. is doing to help other Americans wrongfully detained abroad. Asked why families of some Americans detained in Iran have not been able to get a meeting with the president, Carstens says, “Whether someone receives a meeting with the president or not, I want you and I want them to know that we’re always still working on these cases.”Dec. 15, 2022