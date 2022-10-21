Carol Lee: ’The Biden family fully supports his running in 2024'

NBC’s Carol Lee and Peter Nicholas share what they learned when they and Mike Memoli sat down with First Lady Jill Biden. Lee tells Peter Alexander that the First Lady’s influence on the Biden presidency often comes from through the “stories” she shares with her husband: “She talks to people in her travels. She finds out what their needs are. She conveys that to the president, and sometimes that results in policy.” Lee also notes that “a senior aide to the First Lady told us that not only is the First Lady but the Biden family fully supports his running in 2024.” Oct. 21, 2022