Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for assault on former D.C. police officer

Putin accuses West of playing ‘dangerous, bloody and dirty’ game in Ukraine03:29
- Now Playing
Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for assault on former D.C. police officer01:32
- UP NEXT
Chuck Todd: Oz ‘actually underperformed for the opportunity that he had’ in the PA Senate debate05:49
Sen. Bob Casey: John Fetterman 'is prepared right now to be an effective senator.'07:20
Kenyatta: Oz 'wants to put Mastriano in charge of deciding' whether PA women can have an abortion04:01
'Scary proposition for women': Rep. Doyle on Oz claiming abortion should involve 'local politicians'07:17
Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia election probe02:10
Jim Messina: ‘Fetterman lost the battle last night, but may have won the war.’10:43
Rep. Conor Lamb: ‘Pennsylvania has a clearer history of ticket splitting than a lot of other states’05:56
Allegheny County Executive: Abortion will ‘motivate a lot of voters, particularly swing voters’04:12
Phoenix Mercury’s Brianna Turner: 'Very difficult to hear' Griner's nine-year sentence upheld07:09
Progressives withdraw letter urging Biden to pursue diplomacy with Russia on Ukraine02:36
Ash Carter, former defense secretary, dies at 6801:05
Greenblatt: Adidas showing they won't do 'business with bigots,' but should've dropped West 'sooner'04:28
Rep. Madeleine Dean: ‘If you want to know who's working to improve our economy, it's the Democrats’07:26
‘She is a political pawn’: Brittney Griner’s former Olympic coach reacts to the WNBA star’s appeal denial06:42
Mark Landler: Sunak will govern with a ‘technocratic, buttoned-down, low-key’ style of leadership06:51
Griner lawyer: WNBA star 'pessimistic' about appeal trial, but hoping for sentence reduction05:36
Justice Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia election interference probe01:43
Carol Lee: ’The Biden family fully supports his running in 2024'06:26
Putin accuses West of playing ‘dangerous, bloody and dirty’ game in Ukraine03:29
- Now Playing
Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for assault on former D.C. police officer01:32
- UP NEXT
Chuck Todd: Oz ‘actually underperformed for the opportunity that he had’ in the PA Senate debate05:49
Sen. Bob Casey: John Fetterman 'is prepared right now to be an effective senator.'07:20
Kenyatta: Oz 'wants to put Mastriano in charge of deciding' whether PA women can have an abortion04:01
'Scary proposition for women': Rep. Doyle on Oz claiming abortion should involve 'local politicians'07:17
Play All