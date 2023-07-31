Can the president of Chad ‘broker some sort of a peace deal’ in Niger?

Niger’s democratically elected leader, President Mohamed Bazoum, was seen on camera with the president of Chad, his first appearance since soldiers ousted him from power as western African nations vow to take military action against Niger if he is not restored to power. Courtney Kube, the only American correspondent on the ground in Niger, joins Andrea to report on the latest. “For the first time today, or the first time since last Wednesday, when he was taken into detention by his own security forces, we saw him on camera with the president of Chad. Now, he also then went on to meet with the military junta leaders, the military coup leaders,” says Kube. “So, the question is, is the President of Chad, as this emissary for this region, able to somehow broker some sort of a peace deal that will end this political turmoil?”July 31, 2023