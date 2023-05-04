Can Congress do anything about SCOTUS ethics claims? Laura Jarrett weighs in

ProPublica found more ties between Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and billionaire Harlan Crow where he footed the bill for Thomas’ grand-nephew’s private school tuition. Laura Jarrett joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how Congress may respond. “I think the larger issue here, Andrea, is whether Congress really has anything to do about this, whether they have the votes to do anything about it. Obviously Democrats are up in arms, saying the court needs ethics reform, saying the court needs to be treated just like every other federal judge that has to abide by ethics a code of conduct, even though the Supreme Court doesn't,” Jarrett said. “But again, whether they have the congressional will to do anything about it remains to be seen.”May 4, 2023