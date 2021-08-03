IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Calls for Cuomo to resign grow louder after AG's report alleges he sexually harassed multiple women

03:18

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Lisa Lerer, New York Times National Political Correspondent and Susan Del Percio, crisis communications consultant and former advisor to Governor Cuomo to discuss the report that Governor Chris Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, as investigated by New York Attorney General Letitia James, and how it could impact his political future. Aug. 3, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All