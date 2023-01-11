Buttigieg: No indication of ‘nefarious’ cause of FAA outage, but ‘not yet prepared to rule that out’

Flights are resuming after the FAA ordered a national ground stop due to a critical computer system outage. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins Andrea Mitchell to comment on the cause and implications of this outage. “There is no direct indication of any kind of external or nefarious activity, but we're not yet prepared to rule that out,” says Buttigieg. “We need to understand whether this reflects a systemic issue, and what would be required so that there's no single point of failure here.” He adds, “Glitches or complications happen all the time, but we can't allow them to ever lead to this level of disruption.”Jan. 11, 2023