Build Back Better bill passes the House, Senate moderates may take an ‘ax’ to it

NBC News Correspondents Garrett Haake and Kristen Welker, as well as Robert Gibbs and Douglas Holtz Eakin, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Build Back Better bill, now passed through the House after the CBO scored its spending and tax provisions, and its future in the Senate, where Garrett reports moderates like Democratic Senators Manchin and Sinema “may take a knife or an ax” to provisions like paid leave.Nov. 19, 2021