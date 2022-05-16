Buffalo Police Dept. Commissioner: Buffalo mass shooting suspect ‘had hate in his heart, mind, and soul’

Buffalo Police Department Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia joins Yasmin Vossoughian to describe the police response and fallout after a shooter killed ten people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. “We have to heal together. There’s a lot of grieving that goes on,” says Gramaglia. “This man, he had hate in his heart, mind, and soul. I don't know how you stop that kind of hate. That's just an evil person,” says Gramaglia. May 16, 2022