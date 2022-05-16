IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Crystal Peoples-Stokes: Buffalo community ‘hurt’ after mass shooting, ‘not just for the loss,’ but ‘for the fact that racism is real.’

    05:50

  • Donell Harvin: Online hate groups will ‘continue to crank out violent extremists’ as long as ‘there's no content moderation.’

    08:33
  • Now Playing

    Buffalo Police Dept. Commissioner: Buffalo mass shooting suspect ‘had hate in his heart, mind, and soul’

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    Gen. David Petraeus: Russian ‘preemptive strike’ not likely ‘before Finland is formally within NATO’

    05:53

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘Every day of delay’ of U.S. aid ‘is lives of Ukrainians that we are leaving.’

    04:35

  • Dr. Fauci: We can’t develop ‘better’ Covid protections ‘if we don’t get more resources’

    08:18

  • Former Defense Secy. Esper describes Trump outrages and defends not speaking out while still in office

    07:46

  • Eric Holder suggests Jan. 6 Cmte. request ‘expedited review’ from courts to subpoena fellow House members

    02:40

  • Eric Holder: Roe v. Wade draft could signal SCOTUS moves on privacy rights and beyond

    07:36

  • Mark Murray: Republican primary results in Nebraska, West Virginia show how Trump ‘has changed this party’

    08:02

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘As long as Congress continues to provide support,’ Ukraine has ‘a good chance’ of victory

    06:19

  • Sen. Maggie Hassan: If Republican politicians ‘take away’ abortion rights, ‘what other rights are next?’

    05:38

  • Michael Steele: It ‘doesn’t matter’ if Trump-endorsed candidates lose. ‘Even a loss is a win.’

    07:35

  • Richard Haass: If Ukraine wins the war, Putin ‘might actually be tempted to use chemical or nuclear weapons’

    03:52

  • Jason Furman: Lifting Trump tariffs on China ‘would be the biggest step’ Biden could take to lower inflation

    08:32

  • Police say captured fugitive Casey White planned shootout prior to arrest

    02:27

  • Sen. Van Hollen: 'We've got to pass' emergency Covid relief legislation

    05:51

  • WI State Treasurer Godlewski: Roe 'a real issue' in Wisconsin 'because we have a complete abortion ban on the books'

    04:29

  • Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Ukrainians are 'going to need more capability if we intend to destroy the Russians'

    06:28

  • Former Secy. Bill Cohen ‘not surprised’ by Esper claims: ‘Trump has no respect for the rule of law.’

    06:53

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Buffalo Police Dept. Commissioner: Buffalo mass shooting suspect ‘had hate in his heart, mind, and soul’

05:25

Buffalo Police Department Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia joins Yasmin Vossoughian to describe the police response and fallout after a shooter killed ten people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. “We have to heal together. There’s a lot of grieving that goes on,” says Gramaglia. “This man, he had hate in his heart, mind, and soul. I don't know how you stop that kind of hate. That's just an evil person,” says Gramaglia. May 16, 2022

  • Crystal Peoples-Stokes: Buffalo community ‘hurt’ after mass shooting, ‘not just for the loss,’ but ‘for the fact that racism is real.’

    05:50

  • Donell Harvin: Online hate groups will ‘continue to crank out violent extremists’ as long as ‘there's no content moderation.’

    08:33
  • Now Playing

    Buffalo Police Dept. Commissioner: Buffalo mass shooting suspect ‘had hate in his heart, mind, and soul’

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    Gen. David Petraeus: Russian ‘preemptive strike’ not likely ‘before Finland is formally within NATO’

    05:53

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘Every day of delay’ of U.S. aid ‘is lives of Ukrainians that we are leaving.’

    04:35

  • Dr. Fauci: We can’t develop ‘better’ Covid protections ‘if we don’t get more resources’

    08:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All