IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Buck on McConnell: There is a ‘new breed’ of Senators, who will look for a ‘Trump-like leader’
Feb. 28, 202410:26
  • Now Playing

    Buck on McConnell: There is a ‘new breed’ of Senators, who will look for a ‘Trump-like leader’

    10:26
  • UP NEXT

    Who could replace McConnell after he plans to step down in November?

    03:23

  • Sen. Bennet: Putin ‘winning’ the ‘battle here of divided and dysfunctional politics in America’

    05:19

  • AL women tell Alcindor they’ll ‘never forget’ that the ‘government told them they couldn’t have IVF’

    05:07

  • Clarke: Israelis ‘did themselves no favors’ setting ‘the bar so high’ for ‘destruction of Hamas’

    06:22

  • Chief Security Officer: People must ‘validate the sources of their information’ during 2024 election

    03:51

  • Dr. Patel: Measles vaccine is ‘highly effective,’ people should not ‘wait’ until showing symptoms

    03:10

  • Alon Pinkas: An Israeli raid of Rafah ‘will almost invariably cause thousands’ of Palestinian deaths

    06:24

  • Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers are not ‘demoralized or discouraged’ despite impasse on more U.S. aid

    06:29

  • Daniels: AI deepfakes mean ‘interfering in elections’ can happen ‘right here in our own backyard’

    05:59

  • McFaul: ‘Every day that Putin’s army is parked illegally in Ukraine, there should be new sanctions’

    07:54

  • Vance: New AL embryo ruling creating ‘uncertainty,’ ‘really a chill on what women can access’

    06:06

  • Parker: Fertility issue is not partisan, ‘it doesn't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican’

    07:16

  • Novikov: Russian advances in Ukraine are ‘a direct reflection’ of U.S. inaction

    05:43

  • Pinkas: Ceasefire in Gaza without ‘toppling Hamas’ would leave Netanyahu with ‘nothing to show for’

    05:34

  • UNHCR Rep on Ukrainian refugees returning home: “The main obstacle to return is safety and security”

    04:23

  • Engel: Detention of Russian-American seems politically motivated,’ ‘a move by Russia to show power’

    07:24

  • Zygar: Navalny said it’s ‘crucial not to lose the next opportunity to make Russia a democracy’

    06:16

  • Siddiqui: Haley campaign can’t ‘point to a state’ they can win, time is not on Haley’s side

    08:11

  • Ukrainian documentarian: Ukraine is ‘a humanitarian catastrophe,’ but ‘a bargaining chip for some’

    03:30

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Buck on McConnell: There is a ‘new breed’ of Senators, who will look for a ‘Trump-like leader’

10:26

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that he will be stepping down from leadership in November, saying that he plans to serve out his Senate term, which ends in January 2027. First elected to the Senate in 1985, McConnell is the longest serving Senate leader in history, saying “It’s time for the next generation of leadership.” Andrea Mitchell is joined by Brendan Buck, Garrett Haake, Barbara McQuade, and Former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) to weigh in on the news. “There has been a lot more sniping at him than you used to see. There are a new breed of senators, whether we're talking about Josh Hawley or J.D. Vance or even Senator Lee from Utah, who had been pretty openly critical of his leadership of late and it feels like while his health is also clearly an issue, he probably recognizes that there are, there's a new type of Senator and they're probably looking for a more Trump-like leader,” Brendan Buck tells Andrea. “I think that's going to be a fascinating dynamic. Whoever comes in next.”Feb. 28, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Buck on McConnell: There is a ‘new breed’ of Senators, who will look for a ‘Trump-like leader’

    10:26
  • UP NEXT

    Who could replace McConnell after he plans to step down in November?

    03:23

  • Sen. Bennet: Putin ‘winning’ the ‘battle here of divided and dysfunctional politics in America’

    05:19

  • AL women tell Alcindor they’ll ‘never forget’ that the ‘government told them they couldn’t have IVF’

    05:07

  • Clarke: Israelis ‘did themselves no favors’ setting ‘the bar so high’ for ‘destruction of Hamas’

    06:22

  • Chief Security Officer: People must ‘validate the sources of their information’ during 2024 election

    03:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All