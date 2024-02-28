Buck on McConnell: There is a ‘new breed’ of Senators, who will look for a ‘Trump-like leader’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that he will be stepping down from leadership in November, saying that he plans to serve out his Senate term, which ends in January 2027. First elected to the Senate in 1985, McConnell is the longest serving Senate leader in history, saying “It’s time for the next generation of leadership.” Andrea Mitchell is joined by Brendan Buck, Garrett Haake, Barbara McQuade, and Former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) to weigh in on the news. “There has been a lot more sniping at him than you used to see. There are a new breed of senators, whether we're talking about Josh Hawley or J.D. Vance or even Senator Lee from Utah, who had been pretty openly critical of his leadership of late and it feels like while his health is also clearly an issue, he probably recognizes that there are, there's a new type of Senator and they're probably looking for a more Trump-like leader,” Brendan Buck tells Andrea. “I think that's going to be a fascinating dynamic. Whoever comes in next.”Feb. 28, 2024