Buck: Biden is ‘probably toast’ if perception of economy doesn’t have ‘a dramatic turnaround’

A rematch between the former and current presidents appears inevitable as both campaigns shift their focus towards the general election in November. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Peter Bake and Brendan Buck to discuss each campaign’s strategy as the general election approaches. On the Biden campaign’s messaging on the economy, Buck says, “I think that what they're hoping is that over the next six to nine months, you do see a dramatic turnaround, and that perception starts to catch up with some of those statistics, and they can take credit for it. I think they realize that if that doesn't happen, they're probably toast either way.”Jan. 26, 2024