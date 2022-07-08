IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Brother of Paul Whelan: U.S. Government ‘uncoordinated in how they deal with wrongful detentions’

06:43

David Whelan, brother of Paul Whelan, who was arrested on spying charges in December 2018 in Moscow and sentenced to 16 years in a Russian labor camp, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the challenges his family has faced in their recent efforts to put pressure on the Biden Administration to bring Paul home. “I think that the problem that we have is that the White House, and the U.S. government generally, is uncoordinated in how they deal with wrongful detentions,” says Whelan. “It may be that really we just need to sit and wait and be patient, which is very hard to do. But even having that communicated in a coordinated manner by the U.S. government would be useful.July 8, 2022

