Brittney Griner’s WNBA coach reacts to Cherelle Griner’s call with President Biden: ‘Fantastic news.’

Phoenix Mercury Head Coach Vanessa Nygaard joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the growing push to get WNBA star Brittney Griner home after more than four months of being illegally detained in Russia. Nygaard reacts to breaking news that President Biden spoke with Cherelle Griner. “This is really fantastic news. I know that of all the people that have been in tons of pressure under this, Cherelle, being BG’s wife, has felt the most pressure,” says Nygaard. “And so to get that call from President Biden and Vice President Harris and to know that they've read the letter, and that they're going to react and respond, this is great, great news. And we hope to have more progress continue.” July 6, 2022