IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Brittney Griner’s teammate Brianna Turner: ‘I’m just so excited. It was the best news to wake up to’

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    John Kirby: Griner swap ‘was the only deal we could get and now was the only moment we could get it’

    07:46

  • Paul Whelan ‘very disappointed,’ but ‘President Biden made the right decision,’ says brother

    05:27

  • Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner discusses efforts to document Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine

    05:18

  • Sen. Gary Peters promises more oversight with working Dem majority, previews pandemic probe findings

    06:37

  • Sen. Chris Murphy ‘very worried' about 'broadside attack on vaccines in public policy’

    06:57

  • Supreme Court hears arguments for 'independent state legislature' theory case

    02:36

  • Charlie Sykes: Trump walking back call to terminate Constitution ‘is a classic case of gaslighting’

    08:44

  • Eugene Daniels: Georgia runoffs were ‘intended to make sure that Black people’s vote was suppressed’

    07:07

  • DNI Avril Haines: Protests in Iran not an ‘imminent threat to the regime’

    05:22

  • DNI Avril Haines: Parents ‘should be’ concerned about kids’ privacy and data on Tik-Tok

    07:40

  • Jury deliberations underway in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

    02:39

  • DNI Avril Haines: Russia can’t replace on their own ‘what they are expending’ in ammo

    06:14

  • Amb. Locke: China easing Covid restrictions, 'afraid' protests could spiral into 'other grievances’

    05:16

  • Asa Hutchinson considering 2024 bid: We need 'multiple voices,’ and ‘my voice is a part of that’

    06:44

  • Paul Whelan ‘healthy,’ had been moved to a hospital ‘for reasons he didn’t know,’ says brother

    05:05

  • Michael Crowley: ‘In a way, Vladimir Putin kind of solved the problem’ between the U.S. and France

    10:41

  • Sen. Angus King slams Republicans threatening to delay military bill over Covid vaccine mandate

    06:58

  • Secy. of State Blinken: China's ‘massive repressive action’ against protests is ‘a sign of weakness’

    10:45

  • Secy. of State Blinken: No contact with Whelan since November 16. ‘I can’t speak to his condition.’

    03:45

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Brittney Griner’s teammate Brianna Turner: ‘I’m just so excited. It was the best news to wake up to’

02:56

Phoenix Mercury Forward Brianna Turner joins Andrea Mitchell with her reaction to WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release from Russian captivity after nearly ten months since her arrest at a Moscow airport. “I'm just so excited. It was the best news to wake up to,” says Turner. “It's probably been a terrible experience, but I know she's definitely so relieved to get back on American soil.” Dec. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Brittney Griner’s teammate Brianna Turner: ‘I’m just so excited. It was the best news to wake up to’

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    John Kirby: Griner swap ‘was the only deal we could get and now was the only moment we could get it’

    07:46

  • Paul Whelan ‘very disappointed,’ but ‘President Biden made the right decision,’ says brother

    05:27

  • Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner discusses efforts to document Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine

    05:18

  • Sen. Gary Peters promises more oversight with working Dem majority, previews pandemic probe findings

    06:37

  • Sen. Chris Murphy ‘very worried' about 'broadside attack on vaccines in public policy’

    06:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All