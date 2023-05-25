Brennan: Kremlin drone strike likely by ‘forces aligned with,’ but not flown from, ‘Ukraine proper’

The New York Times reports that U.S. officials believe, with “low confidence,” that the drone attack on the Kremlin was “likely” orchestrated by one of Ukraine’s special military or intelligence units. Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to react. “Well, I'm pretty sure it was done by forces that are aligned with Ukraine. Whether they were Ukrainian special forces operating inside of Russia, I think it appears as though this drone was not flown from Ukraine proper itself,” Brennan says. “It may have been launched in Russia, whether they were Russian citizens who are very sympathetic to the Ukrainian costs, or some forces within the Ukrainian military special forces structure. But, I think as you noted, it's unclear whether or not President Zelenskyy had any prior knowledge of this or authorized it.”May 25, 2023