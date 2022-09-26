IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mark Murray: The Dobbs decision has 'changed the entire midterm landscape'

    Brennan hopes ‘sensible people, including in the Kremlin’ will stop Putin from using nuclear weapons

    Dahlia Lithwick: The Supreme Court is ‘in trouble’

  • Masih Alinejad: ‘A little bit of hair’ is the reason Amini was ‘murdered by morality police’

  • Iranian women burn headscarves, cut hair after woman dies in police custody

  • John Kirby: ‘Irresponsible’ for Putin to be ‘talking about the potential use of nuclear weapons’

  • Ukrainian women fighters in DC asking for ‘last chance' weapons: ‘Winter is coming.’

  • Rep. Crow: Classified docs often contain 'life or death' intel. Trump can't just 'wish it away.'

  • Peter Baker: Trump has 'never been held accountable' to the extent N.Y. AG is now seeking

  • Documents filed by Trump, family members show inflation of property values, court docket says

  • How will N.Y. AG lawsuit impact Trump and Republican's campaign plans?

  • Melber: N.Y. attorney general’s lawsuit against Trump is ‘most severe’ outcome of investigation

  • Trump lawyers accuse N.Y. AG of advancing 'political agenda' with lawsuit

  • Haass: Biden must ‘challenge’ UN to 'be more supportive of sanctions' and 'more critical of Russia'

  • NBC Poll shows a rise in ‘Democratic enthusiasm,’ but Biden popularity remains in a ‘danger zone’

  • 'Despicable': DeSantis is using migrants as 'pawns in a political stunt' - Sen. Chris Coons

  • Satellite images show thousands gathered in London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

  • King's Fmr. Comms Secy.: ‘Recent issues’ between his sons have brought King Charles 'great pain’

  • Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: Russia’s ‘actions related to American citizens are unacceptable’

  • 'She made you feel at home': Fmr. UK PM Gordon Brown remembers the Queen’s 'generous' hospitality

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Brennan hopes ‘sensible people, including in the Kremlin’ will stop Putin from using nuclear weapons

Former CIA Director John Brennan tells Andrea Mitchell that he hopes if Putin got close to using nuclear weapons that there would be people within the Kremlin who would stop him. “I do hope that there will be sensible people, including in the Kremlin, that will stop Putin from doing something like that, which will ensure the destruction, I think, of the Russian state and certainly of the current Russian leadership,” says Brennan.  Sept. 26, 2022

