IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fmr. Sen. Sam Nunn: Concerned over Putin nuclear rhetoric leading to ‘possible mistakes or blunders’

    05:38
  • Now Playing

    Brennan: ‘China would become a co-belligerent in a war of aggression’ if they give Russia lethal aid

    04:56
  • UP NEXT

    Erin Brockovich: There's no 'overnight fix' for East Palestine

    04:37

  • Rep. Jim Himes: ‘A little less than meets the eye here’ with COVID-19 lab leak report

    04:22

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: China providing weapons to Russia ‘would be a game changer’ in Ukraine

    07:14

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: United States will give Ukraine aid ‘as long as Ukraine continues to fight’

    05:50

  • How Alex Murdaugh could appeal to the jury by testifying in his own defense

    03:35

  • Rep. Quigley: 'Tough balance' on whether to declassify intel on China potentially arming Russia

    04:54

  • Samantha Power: ‘How Democracy Can Win’ as war in Ukraine enters second year

    09:20

  • Deputy AG: Justice Dept. team working with Ukraine to collect and analyze evidence of war crimes

    07:25

  • Leon Panetta: Everything, including F-16s, ‘should be on the table’ for Ukraine

    08:05

  • Erin Brockovich: What East Palestine residents 'can't handle' is a lie

    10:17

  • Biden hails Ukraine military effort, condemns autocracies in Poland speech

    03:18

  • Adm. Stavridis: China sending lethal military aid to Russia could trigger more U.S. aid to Taiwan

    07:35

  • Carter biographer: President Carter decided ‘all of his remaining time’ would be spent with Rosalynn

    06:48

  • Rep. Crow: ‘Not even worth my brain space’ to respond to Republicans criticizing Biden Ukraine trip

    05:36

  • 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits devastated areas of Turkey and Syria

    00:41

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Biden admin shouldn't have permitted Chinese spy balloon to 'complete its mission'

    02:40

  • VP Harris: Important to focus on the needs of the American people and not political chatter

    07:09

  • VP Harris: Americans feel a sense of 'moral outrage' and a 'responsibility’ to stand with Ukraine

    05:40

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Brennan: ‘China would become a co-belligerent in a war of aggression’ if they give Russia lethal aid

04:56

Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on concerns that China is considering sending lethal weapons to Russia. “There will be consequences to this. And I think what Jake Sullivan was saying, by the time China would bear responsibility then for some of these war crimes, is that China would become a co-belligerent in a war of aggression along with Russia,” Brennan explains. “The Biden administration wants Xi Jinping to know that they would be crossing a line if they came in on the side of the aggressor, and they will bear full responsibility for those actions.” Feb. 27, 2023

  • Fmr. Sen. Sam Nunn: Concerned over Putin nuclear rhetoric leading to ‘possible mistakes or blunders’

    05:38
  • Now Playing

    Brennan: ‘China would become a co-belligerent in a war of aggression’ if they give Russia lethal aid

    04:56
  • UP NEXT

    Erin Brockovich: There's no 'overnight fix' for East Palestine

    04:37

  • Rep. Jim Himes: ‘A little less than meets the eye here’ with COVID-19 lab leak report

    04:22

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: China providing weapons to Russia ‘would be a game changer’ in Ukraine

    07:14

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: United States will give Ukraine aid ‘as long as Ukraine continues to fight’

    05:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All