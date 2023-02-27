Brennan: ‘China would become a co-belligerent in a war of aggression’ if they give Russia lethal aid

Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on concerns that China is considering sending lethal weapons to Russia. “There will be consequences to this. And I think what Jake Sullivan was saying, by the time China would bear responsibility then for some of these war crimes, is that China would become a co-belligerent in a war of aggression along with Russia,” Brennan explains. “The Biden administration wants Xi Jinping to know that they would be crossing a line if they came in on the side of the aggressor, and they will bear full responsibility for those actions.” Feb. 27, 2023