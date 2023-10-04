Brendan Buck: New Speaker is ‘gonna go right into the meat grinder’ due to McCarthy’s promises

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Following the ousting of former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, eyes are on the Republican party as several party members fight for the gavel. Robert Gibbs, Carl Hulse, and Brendan Buck join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on how the Republican party can govern effectively. “Whoever the next speaker is gonna go right into the meat grinder,” said Buck. “We have six weeks from now. It'd be five weeks when they get the job if the student is to fund the government again, do deals with Democrats. All of the things that was a fireable offense for Kevin McCarthy are right back on the lap of whoever's next.”Oct. 4, 2023

