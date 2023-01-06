IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Brendan Buck: Maintaining speaker vote attendance 'difficult' and ‘could have a meaningful impact’

10:35

After 11 unsuccessful ballots for the speakership, Kevin McCarthy appears to be making progress towards reaching 218 votes. NBC’s Garrett Haake and Steve Kornacki, and Brendan Buck, former top communications adviser to House Speakers Boehner and Ryan, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The longer this goes, the more kind of pressure points are gonna pop up,” Buck explains. “Keeping perfect attendance is very difficult. Sometimes you have big votes and you want to make sure everybody is there. But those big votes only happen every few months. Here, you've got big votes several times every day. Making sure that your attendance is perfect is difficult to do, and if he loses some of his allies, it could have a meaningful impact on the outcome.”Jan. 6, 2023

