Andrea Mitchell Reports

Brendan Buck: Haley’s campaign ‘feels hopeless’ and like it’s ‘waiting for Donald Trump to implode’

03:39

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley suffered another defeat in the Nevada GOP primary to “none of these candidates,” even though former President Donald Trump was not on the primary ballot. Brendan Buck and Paul Butler join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the state of race. “I wonder at this point if Nikki Haley has any regrets about this strategy. She has effectively given the person who was the incumbent months and dozens of points of polling lead before she got into the race,” Buck says. “It feels hopeless at this point. And now look, I guess anything can happen, but this feels like a campaign that was waiting for Donald Trump to implode.”Feb. 7, 2024

