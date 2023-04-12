IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gov. Jay Inslee: ‘Three- or four-years’ supply’ of mifepristone in WA ensures access in event of ban

    06:51

  • TN St. Rep. Justin Jones: Gov. Lee’s order is a good step, but ‘much more work to do’ on gun safety

    04:06
  • Now Playing

    Brendan Buck: ‘Decency, some semblance of principles’ core to Sen. Tim Scott’s 2024 message

    08:39
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones talks background checks and action on new gun laws

    04:09

  • Rhodes: Egypt arming Russia would be a ‘geopolitical bombshell’ as second-largest U.S. aid recipient

    06:18

  • Abortion pill case will likely head to SCOTUS, ‘it’s just a matter of when and how it gets teed up’

    05:35

  • Dilanian: Louisville officials call for ‘politically impossible’ reform after shooting in red state

    02:26

  • Nicholas Daniloff: Speaking Russian in prison allowed for a ‘more human relationship’ with captors

    04:57

  • Amb. Dermer defends Al-Aqsa mosque raid after ensuing violence in Israel and the West Bank

    08:50

  • John Brennan: Human sources’ ‘lives may be at risk now’ because of classified docs leak

    05:38

  • Trump legal team moves to block Pence testimony in Jan. 6 probe

    01:12

  • Expelled TN Rep. Justin Jones: Speaker of the TN House Cameron Sexton ‘is not a fan of democracy’

    06:31

  • Amb. Sullivan: White House ‘needs to take responsibility’ for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

    08:15

  • Nazanin Boniadi: Calling Iran women’s rights struggle ‘gender apartheid’ can hold regime accountable

    04:52

  • Panetta: Repeated raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘only exacerbates the troubles that Israel’s in right now’

    08:16

  • Speaker McCarthy: Meeting with Taiwan’s president ‘shouldn’t by any means’ escalate China tensions

    05:54

  • Speaker McCarthy reacts to Trump indictment: ‘It's not just Republicans who view this as political’

    02:28

  • Richard Haass: 'The bar for Israeli entry into an Islamic holy site ought to be sky high'

    03:45

  • Paul Charlton: The structure of the indictment against Trump ‘is a smart one’

    05:54

  • Amb. McFaul: Evan Gershkovich’s release will be decided ‘politically,’ not ‘in a court of law’

    04:45

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Brendan Buck: ‘Decency, some semblance of principles’ core to Sen. Tim Scott’s 2024 message

08:39

NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali, former Representative Donna Edwards, Washington Post Senior National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker, and Brendan Buck, former communications adviser to Speakers Boehner and Ryan, join Andrea Mitchell to react to Republican Senator Tim Scott’s  announcement that he formed an exploratory committee for the 2024 presidential race. “I think we have seen that Ron DeSantis may not be as strong as a lot of people expected. So I think Tim Scott is going to try to be positioning himself as that person who can most effectively take on Donald Trump and do it in a way that presents a real choice; a different type of Republican, and that's clearly what is core to his message,” Buck says. “He wants to bring back a level of decency, some semblance of principles and ideas and solutions and policy, and I think there are a lot of people out there in the Republican Party who are desperate for that, and count me among them.”April 12, 2023

  • Gov. Jay Inslee: ‘Three- or four-years’ supply’ of mifepristone in WA ensures access in event of ban

    06:51

  • TN St. Rep. Justin Jones: Gov. Lee’s order is a good step, but ‘much more work to do’ on gun safety

    04:06
  • Now Playing

    Brendan Buck: ‘Decency, some semblance of principles’ core to Sen. Tim Scott’s 2024 message

    08:39
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones talks background checks and action on new gun laws

    04:09

  • Rhodes: Egypt arming Russia would be a ‘geopolitical bombshell’ as second-largest U.S. aid recipient

    06:18

  • Abortion pill case will likely head to SCOTUS, ‘it’s just a matter of when and how it gets teed up’

    05:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All