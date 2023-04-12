Brendan Buck: ‘Decency, some semblance of principles’ core to Sen. Tim Scott’s 2024 message

Gov. Jay Inslee: ‘Three- or four-years’ supply’ of mifepristone in WA ensures access in event of ban06:51
TN St. Rep. Justin Jones: Gov. Lee’s order is a good step, but ‘much more work to do’ on gun safety04:06
- Now Playing
Brendan Buck: ‘Decency, some semblance of principles’ core to Sen. Tim Scott’s 2024 message08:39
- UP NEXT
Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones talks background checks and action on new gun laws04:09
Rhodes: Egypt arming Russia would be a ‘geopolitical bombshell’ as second-largest U.S. aid recipient06:18
Abortion pill case will likely head to SCOTUS, ‘it’s just a matter of when and how it gets teed up’05:35
Dilanian: Louisville officials call for ‘politically impossible’ reform after shooting in red state02:26
Nicholas Daniloff: Speaking Russian in prison allowed for a ‘more human relationship’ with captors04:57
Amb. Dermer defends Al-Aqsa mosque raid after ensuing violence in Israel and the West Bank08:50
John Brennan: Human sources’ ‘lives may be at risk now’ because of classified docs leak05:38
Trump legal team moves to block Pence testimony in Jan. 6 probe01:12
Expelled TN Rep. Justin Jones: Speaker of the TN House Cameron Sexton ‘is not a fan of democracy’06:31
Amb. Sullivan: White House ‘needs to take responsibility’ for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal08:15
Nazanin Boniadi: Calling Iran women’s rights struggle ‘gender apartheid’ can hold regime accountable04:52
Panetta: Repeated raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘only exacerbates the troubles that Israel’s in right now’08:16
Speaker McCarthy: Meeting with Taiwan’s president ‘shouldn’t by any means’ escalate China tensions05:54
Speaker McCarthy reacts to Trump indictment: ‘It's not just Republicans who view this as political’02:28
Richard Haass: 'The bar for Israeli entry into an Islamic holy site ought to be sky high'03:45
Paul Charlton: The structure of the indictment against Trump ‘is a smart one’05:54
Amb. McFaul: Evan Gershkovich’s release will be decided ‘politically,’ not ‘in a court of law’04:45
Gov. Jay Inslee: ‘Three- or four-years’ supply’ of mifepristone in WA ensures access in event of ban06:51
TN St. Rep. Justin Jones: Gov. Lee’s order is a good step, but ‘much more work to do’ on gun safety04:06
- Now Playing
Brendan Buck: ‘Decency, some semblance of principles’ core to Sen. Tim Scott’s 2024 message08:39
- UP NEXT
Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones talks background checks and action on new gun laws04:09
Rhodes: Egypt arming Russia would be a ‘geopolitical bombshell’ as second-largest U.S. aid recipient06:18
Abortion pill case will likely head to SCOTUS, ‘it’s just a matter of when and how it gets teed up’05:35
Play All