Brendan Buck: ‘Decency, some semblance of principles’ core to Sen. Tim Scott’s 2024 message

NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali, former Representative Donna Edwards, Washington Post Senior National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker, and Brendan Buck, former communications adviser to Speakers Boehner and Ryan, join Andrea Mitchell to react to Republican Senator Tim Scott’s announcement that he formed an exploratory committee for the 2024 presidential race. “I think we have seen that Ron DeSantis may not be as strong as a lot of people expected. So I think Tim Scott is going to try to be positioning himself as that person who can most effectively take on Donald Trump and do it in a way that presents a real choice; a different type of Republican, and that's clearly what is core to his message,” Buck says. “He wants to bring back a level of decency, some semblance of principles and ideas and solutions and policy, and I think there are a lot of people out there in the Republican Party who are desperate for that, and count me among them.”April 12, 2023